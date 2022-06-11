Covid cases on Friday, June 10, 2022: 193 new cases and 11 patients hospitalized

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus left 193 new infections in Yucatan, a figure that is the highest recorded in recent days, and which has grown gradually, confirming that it is the fifth wave of infections.

In addition, the number of hospitalized also increased, which yesterday were 8 and today are 11, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.

However, there were no deaths reported from this disease, which has already killed almost 7,000 people in the state.

Of the 193 new positive cases, it was detailed that 129 were detected in Mérida, 14 in Kanasín and Umán, 9 in Tizimín, 5 in Conkal and Progreso, 2 in Bokobá, Samahil, Ticul and Tixkokob, one foreigner, and one in Acanceh, Akil. , Dzidzantún, Motul, Muxupip, Peto, San Felipe and Tixpéual.

There are a total of 112,645 people who have been infected with Covid-19 in the State, and of these, 93 percent (104,182) are already recovered patients who do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious.

