Four arrested for drug dealing in El Cuyo, Yucatan

Federal and state forces carried out a search this morning in three properties of the port of El Cuyo, as part of the coordinated actions against drug dealing in the State of Yucatan.

(SSP).- Agents of the Army, Navy, National Guard, State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), and Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in coordination with the State Investigation Police (PEI) and the Canine Unit (K-9), seized various types of drugs, among they synthetic.

Four people were arrested on-premises, two women and two men.

Federal and state forces intervened in the three properties, based on individual search warrants, for the search and seizure of narcotics.

During the operation, Sheila Noemí “N” and Yosafat Emir “N”, both 18 years old, were arrested; Baldemar “N”, 48, and Dora María “N”, 40. The first couple is originally from Yucatán and the second from the state of Chiapas.

One of the properties, built of wood and cardboard, is enabled as a grocery store called “Kite Cream”.

The second of the houses is made of unrendered concrete blocks, and the third is made of concrete with a colorfully painted facade, located near a high school.

The detainees and the seized drug will be made available to the State Attorney General’s Office.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments