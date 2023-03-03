A man was found dead in a soccer field in Mérida

A man took his own life by hanging himself from a goal post in the soccer field of ‘San Cayetano’ in the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood of Merida.

The events occurred on Thursday, March 2nd, when some students and their parents on their way to school made the shocking discovery.

The students were walking normally when they looked towards the goal post and realized that a body was hanging.

The hanged man identity was not revealed immediately by the local authorities.

Parents alerted the police, and agents of the Secretariat of Public Security proceeded to cordon off the area for the corresponding procedures.

Reports indicate that the man was approximately 30 years old, wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, and brown shoes.

TYT Newsroom