No more admission tests will be carried out at UADY this year

The Autonomous University of Yucatan reported in a statement on Friday, July 24th, that “the dates to take the 2020 admission exams are postponed indefinitely until the sanitary conditions allow it.”
In a letter, the UADY reports that “in accordance with the provisions of the state and federal governments. This decision aims to protect the health of the applicants, their families, and the personnel who work in the process; as well as offering equity conditions to all the supporters of the exams ”.
Those interested in staying informed about the admission process are invited to enter the page www.ingreso.uady.mx and through the communications that will be published in the official media of the Autonomous University of Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
China will provide Mexico USD $1 billion loan for access to COVID-19 vaccine
China’s government will provide a USD.
-
“Nos está llevando la chingada”. Motul’s Mayor
Roger Aguilar Arroyo, mayor of Motul,.
-
AMLO shows his “good taste” wearing an $11,490 pesos pair of shoes.
The shoes worn by the president.
-
“Hanna” is already a hurricane, and it is heading for the coast of Texas.
MIAMI Fla. (NHC/CONAGUA) – ”Hanna” became.
-
The effect of the face mask is “not proven.” – López Obrador.
López Obrador said that the effect.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci: “We could start talking about real normality again” in 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top.
-
NASA will launch a balloon the size of a football stadium into the stratosphere
NASA is launching a telescope and.
-
International Self-Care Day 2020
OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2020 /Consumer Health Products.
-
Tabasco, Chiapas, Yucatan, Campeche, and Quintana Roo must be promoted as the Maya World
The head of the Ministry of.
-
Fatal accident on Mérida’s Periferico
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., July 23, 2020.- A.
Leave a Comment