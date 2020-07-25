No more admission tests will be carried out at UADY this year

The Autonomous University of Yucatan reported in a statement on Friday, July 24th, that “the dates to take the 2020 admission exams are postponed indefinitely until the sanitary conditions allow it.”

In a letter, the UADY reports that “in accordance with the provisions of the state and federal governments. This decision aims to protect the health of the applicants, their families, and the personnel who work in the process; as well as offering equity conditions to all the supporters of the exams ”.

Those interested in staying informed about the admission process are invited to enter the page www.ingreso.uady.mx and through the communications that will be published in the official media of the Autonomous University of Yucatan.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments