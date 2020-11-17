Mayor Renán Barrera promises better green infrastructure for Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 12, 2020).- “Mérida, like the whole country and the world, urgently needs to improve its green infrastructure to face the effects of climate change that we are already suffering and that is why the City Council has put special emphasis on programs such as the Forest Crusade and Adopt a Tree,” said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

He pointed out that, through both programs, in charge of the Sustainable Development Unit, the municipal authority does its best in improving the natural environment and ecology, which will ultimately impact on a better quality of life in the present and the future of the municipality.

The mayor declared that this year the “Adopt a tree” program is also being carried out in the communities located within the Cuxtal Natural Reserve, with the additional purpose of promoting food production and self-consumption.

“Faced with the changes the world is experiencing, we have to be more creative and empathetic with all sectors. We have no doubt that together, authorities and citizens, we will achieve considerable improvement in environmental matters, ” the mayor said.

He recalled that this year the goal of the program is to deliver 10,000 trees, an action that will be possible thanks to the collaboration of government authorities, private initiatives, and citizens.

“This shared work in the coordination, donation, distribution and care of the trees will benefit everyone,” he said.

For her part, the director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Eugenia Correa Arce, pointed out that on Tuesday, November 10, representatives of municipal, state, academic, and government authorities gathered at the Dzoyaxché community to deliver trees, so people can plant them in their properties.

In addition to delivering the trees, the participants shared strategies for caring for the environment and ratified their commitment to work collaboratively to improve the municipality’s green infrastructure.

“The joint actions of the different sectors not only improve the green infrastructure, achieving a greener city, but also allow create greater food options in the municipality,” he said.

Finally, the mayor emphasized that another important collaboration is between the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development (GIZ) in Mexico and the Mérida City Council. The foreign corporation is helping the municipality in digitization issues and the improvement of the green infrastructure of Mérida.

