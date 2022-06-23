British Airways is on strike

Staff at British Airways voted in favour of strike action on Thursday, June 23rd, meaning more travel misery ahead for UK travellers.
Around 700 employees at London’s Heathrow airport balloted for industrial action, which is set to fall in line with the start of the summer holidays to cause maximum chaos.
Workers voted 95% in favour of a strike for better pay, with an 81% turnout, the union behind the strikes, GMB, said.
They are calling for the 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic to be overturned.
GMB added that said holidaymakers now face a “gruelling summer of travel chaos”. The union must give BA two weeks’ notice, so the strikes could start as soon as the beginning of next month.
However, according to reports, the union is looking at delaying strikes until the third or fourth weekend in July to coincide with the start of the summer holiday getaway to maximize “leverage”.
