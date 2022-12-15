Poachers detained in El Cuyo, Yucatán

Four fishermen and two boats from Dzilam de Bravo were confiscated in the waters of the Litoral Oriente when they were illeglly fishing in the area.

The fishermen had jimbas attached to their boats pretending to be catching octopus, however, the poachers had compressors and were diving when they were caught by fishermen from the port of El Cuyo.

The boats and the fishermen from Dzilám de Bravo were lowered into the dock of El Cuyo where they were handed over to the authorities, who so far have kept the information completely secret. It is not yet known how much of the product was confiscated, nor was the general information of the 4 alleged fishermen who were caught preying on species on the coast of the Litoral Oriente provided.

Unfortunately, the limited number of Conapesca personnel causes a deficient surveillance in the ports, so the same people have organized themselves to be able to carry out this task. In this part of the state there is only one person from Conapesca who supports these raids, but there is no Conapesca vessel, so the fishermen themselves in their own boats and with fuel that they provide make the surveillance in the ports of this part of the state possible.

The problem has persisted for several years without the authorities doing anything about it, since it is known that there are people dedicated to buying the product from these fishermen who have the necessary permits and are dedicated to depredating the species.

The inhabitants of the port of El Cuyo ask the authorities to apply the law against these people who dedicate themselves all year round to fishing species during the closed season, when they are respectful of the reproduction times. They regret that other people from other ports come to depredate the marine species that they have taken care of.

Until the closing of this edition the boats remained in the port dock and the fishermen were handed over to the authorities.

