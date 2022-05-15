Official! This is the date of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Cancun

Daddy Yankee’s concert already has a new date in Cancun and that is October 27th. According to the announcement of the Fun Ticket box office, the reggaeton urban genre singer will perform at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium.

It was also announced that the pre-sale of tickets will take place on May 25 and 26, starting at 10:00 a.m.

The general sale will be on May 27 at 10:00.

“Cancún will also be able to enjoy Daddy Yankee and «La Última Vuelta World Tour». The “boss” will be present on October 27, at the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium. #PreventaBBVA: May 25 and 26, 10:00 a.m. General sale: May 27, 10:00 a.m. “wrote the ticket office.

Daddy Yankee did not cancel the concert in Cancun

Last Friday, May 6, it was believed that Daddy Yankee would no longer appear in Cancun because the ticket company announced a new date in Mexico City, which was previously assigned to the Caribbean city.

After the speculations about the cancellation of the concert, the Fun Ticket page returned hope to its fans and confirmed that the presentation of the reggaeton icon is still standing.

Through his Facebook account, the page made it clear that the urban genre singer will arrive in Cancun, Tijuana, and Veracruz.

Confirmed #Veracruz, #Cancun, and #Tijuana, are you ready? ¡Vamo’ a darle más gasolina! 😎 Coming soon to our platform,” Fun Ticket wrote.

This publication generated confusion among his fans since in recent days it was reported that Daddy Yankee opened one more date in Mexico City, but it was the one that corresponded to the presentation in Cancun. This announcement sparked speculation that the artist had canceled his performance.

However, this was denied by Fun Ticket, the company responsible for selling the tickets.

