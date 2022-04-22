Easter left hotel occupancy at 70 percent in Yucatán

Valladolid was placed as the most visited destination with 90.70 percent of occupied rooms. The tourists who came to the state were mostly Mexican nationals.

Due to the Easter holidays, Yucatán showed an upturn in tourists, mainly in the period from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17, in which an average of 70 percent hotel occupancy was registered across the state, while Mérida registered 69 percent.

The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Yucatan (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, considered the first week of this holiday period to be positive for businesses in the sector, with the movement of thousands of tourists, mostly Mexicans, who were observed in the various tourist sites of the state.

He specified that the destination that recorded the highest room occupancy was Valladolid with 90.70 percent, followed by beach sites with 87.28 percent, Izamal with 70.83 percent, followed by Merida with 69 percent, and Chichen Itza with 39.24 percent.

The leader of the hoteliers in Yucatan specified that to calculate the percentage of state occupancy, the sampling was carried out in 38 hotels and 1,866 rooms.

In general, he indicated that these figures show the reactivation and recovery that the tourism sector has in the state and the country since the hotels have begun to recover and reach figures similar to those registered back in 2019.

Martín Pacheco stressed that among hoteliers there is the confidence that this second week of the Easter holidays will have good numbers as a result of the lifting of restrictions on the operation of businesses in the industry, as well as a decrease in the cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan and the rest of Mexico.

Finally, he stressed that the hotels in Yucatan continue to implement sanitary and health measures in all their facilities, to avoid a possible rebound and that Covid-19 could affect economic activity again.

