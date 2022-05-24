The Rally Maya Mexico 2022 has begun in Cancun

On Sunday, May 22nd, the Rally Maya Mexico 2022 began in Cancun with the participation of more than 120 classic cars, which will travel more than 1,200 kilometers throughout the Yucatan Peninsula.

Cancún will be the starting point of this rally that will cover more than 1,200 kilometers in four stages through 50 locations, distributed between Quintana Roo, Campeche, and Yucatán, from May 22 to 24.

The traveling car museum is touring the peninsula and cars from Mexico, Europe, and Central, and South America are participating.

This eighth edition of the Rally Maya is supported by the Mexican Federation of Antique and Collectible Automobiles. A.C. More than 38 countries have participated in the Rally Maya Mexico, and there have been participants from 24 states of the Mexican Republic.

The Puerto Cancun Marina was the official venue for the exhibition of the participating vehicles in the eighth edition of the Mayan Rally 2022, where the public could admire them before the start of the race.

The vehicles participating in this round as a requirement must be more than 40 years old, as well as a minimum of 90 percent originality, which were evaluated by the organizing committee prior to the start of the eighth edition.

The Maya Rally Mexico is an event with a cause that supports those who need it most, such as the medical treatment of minors with diabetes, the donation of wheelchairs for children and adults in the Maya populations, as well as the delivery of hearing aids, crutches, and treatments for ill children in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments