AIFA will spend almost 10 million pesos on gardening services

Two months after its inauguration, the AIFA will be able to allocate almost 10 million pesos to a comprehensive gardening and landscaping service.

The IA-007HZ1999-E15-2022 tender details that the new airport needs maintenance services for the green areas, as well as preventing and eradicating pests in plants, through different fumigation techniques.

The tender ruling indicates that, after analyzing the proposals of three companies, it was decided to give the contract to JG Administration and Construction of Works S.A. de C.V., which may exercise a minimum of 3,434,997 pesos and a maximum of 9,961,491 pesos.

The AIFA justified the ruling by pointing out that the prices offered are below the maximums of the framework contract, because it meets the required technical specifications and because its commercial activity corresponds to the object of the invitation.

The term of the contract will be from May 1 to December 31 of this year.

It is detailed that the provision of the service will be carried out from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and that the foliage of ornamental plants in offices must be cleaned, weeding of plants, manuring and fertilizing trees and applying fungicides and insecticides. Fertilize lawns, water trees, outdoor plants, pots, and indoor pots, perform maintenance and aesthetic pruning of trees, shrubs, and wallflowers, as well as remove weeds from curbs and roads.

The airport indicates that the service requires an agricultural engineer or a graduate in botanical biology, a coordinator, 60 gardeners (with training related to the service), and a driver.

It is noted that the contracted company undertakes that the pesticides applied are registered in the Catalog of Pesticides of Cofepris and labeled in accordance with current and applicable regulations, that their expiration date has not expired to guarantee that the products that are used for fumigation and gardening are not harmful to people’s health and do not cause environmental damage.

It is detailed that the contracted company will plant lavender flowers in spring; cempasúchil, on the Day of the Dead, and poinsettias on Christmas.

