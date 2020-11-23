Basílica of Guadalupe closed from December 10 to 13

Every year the “Basílica de Guadalupe” located in the Gustavo A. Madero districto of Mexico City, welcomes millions of Mexicans that congregate in this sacred site.
Through a joint statement from the ecclesiastical authorities and the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office in Mexico City, it was announced that the Basilica of Guadalupe will remain closed from December 10 to 13, to avoid crowds and the possibility of massive Covid-19 contagion.
The statement says: “(…) We invite the celebrations of Guadalupe to be held in their parishes or at home, avoiding crowds and always observing the corresponding healthy distance and other sanitary measures.”
The Marian celebrations will be carried out on open television and on the Internet too, and these celebrations will be interactive and dynamic so people can participate from a distance.
The complete program will be available on the website of the Basilica de Guadalupe.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
