Mexico: First case of a patient with Covid and AH1N1 influenza detected.

MEXICO CITY (Health Secretariat) – José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of the Ministry of Health (SSA) epidemiology, confirmed the first case of Sars Cov 2 and Influenza AH1N1 in Mexico.

In the afternoon conference on the Covid-19 report in the country, he detailed that the case was detected in a 54-year-old woman and that as important antecedents, the patient suffered from autoimmune diseases, from having suffered from cancer, besides that she also had a history of presenting obesity and chronic lung disease.

He indicated that the patient’s symptoms began at the end of September, which led to the person demanding medical attention being hospitalized at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 139 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing 83,781 in Mexico. Besides, it registered 3,175 confirmed cases, for a total of 817,503.

Meanwhile, today’s coronavirus pandemic totals more than 37 million people infected worldwide, with 1.07 million deaths, according to the balance published this Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

In total, 37,213,592 people have contracted the virus, of which more than half are in the three most affected countries – the United States, India, and Brazil – while the fatalities are already 1,072,959.

