Mayor says Gran Solaris Cancun hotel project is suspended

Cancún, Q.R. — According to RMN, the mayor of Cancun says that her government has made the decision to suspend construction activities of the Gran Solaris Cancún hotel project located next to Playa Delfines in the Cancun Hotel Zone.

In a public address on Monday May 26th, she said “Paradise belongs to all Benito Juárez residents, therefore, I would like to share with you that I have instructed to suspend the construction license for the property sold to Grupo Solaris, located next to Playa Delfines in Cancún.”

Cancun Mayor Mara Lezama says they will continue to review documents

Mayor Mara Lezama took the opportunity to reiterate that all investments are welcome as long as businessmen, investors and developers comply with the current legal framework in environmental care.

She says the decision to suspend the hotel’s project came after months of analysis and expert investigations along with compliance with the environmental legal mandates that govern this type of construction.

“Being that of the Gran Solaris Cancún, a case that precedes the current administration, care was taken to review in detail all the documentation and permits granted, to have legal certainty regarding compliance with the corresponding regulations and standards, and thus, adopt a fully supported decision,” she said in a statement.

City officials suspend the Gran Solaris Cancun Hotel project at Playa Delfines

The secretary of Ecology and Urban Development, Armando Lara De Nigris explained that the suspension of the Gran Solaris Cancún hotel project is due to the fact that the last administration did not take into account the validity of the documents that are part of the administrative file and that some of them were already expired.

Mayor Lezama says “we will not allow any privatization. They are spaces for today and for the future, it is our legacy.”

The Gran Solaris is set to be constructed as a 450-room, 14-level hotel across more than 18,844 square meters of beach front property that sold sold privately more than a decade ago and granted construction permits by the previous 2017 administration of Cancun.

