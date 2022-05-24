Ellen Ochoa, the first Latino woman to go to space published her “Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World” book series

Lil’ Libros Publishing has acquired world rights to a bilingual five-board book STEAM series, Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World, researched and written by Ellen Ochoa, an American engineer who became the first Latino woman to go to space. Inspired by her experiences as a NASA astronaut, Dr. Ochoa’s books will celebrate the joy of scientific curiosity, the fundamentals of STEAM topics, and the American Latino experience for the youngest of readers.
Ellen Ochoa, American engineer and former astronaut (Photo: Business Wire)
“I wish I had known when I was little that science [or STEAM] is all about curiosity and creativity,” said Dr. Ellen Ochoa. “Those skills come naturally to young kids, and I hope this series engages kids and parents alike, in both English and Spanish, about STEAM concepts and excites them about exploring the world they inhabit.”
“We are excited to work alongside Dr. Ochoa to help create an environment where our littlest readers are introduced to STEAM concepts confidently and in two languages. Becoming a scientist is no longer just a dream for our children, it is a possibility and Dr. Ellen Ochoa is an example of that,” said Patty Rodriguez, publisher at Lil’ Libros.
“It is an honor to welcome Dr. Ellen Ochoa to the Lil’ Libros family. Bringing bilingual STEAM topics to children will open a world of possibilities. We are confident that Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World will inspire curiosity and leave a lasting impact on children,” said Ariana Stein, Lil’ Libros Co-Founder.
Publication for the first book, Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists, is set for August 30, 2022.
Dr. Ochoa’s Stellar World: We Are All Scientists
Written by Ellen Ochoa
Illustrated by Citlali Reyes
Published by Lil’ Libros
Board Book
Bilingual: English & Spanish
$12.99
ISBN: 978-1-948066-28-0
On Sale: August 30, 2022
