3-year-old boy dies at La Raza IMSS hospital in Mexico City apparently due to a suspected case of acute hepatitis

The Hidalgo Health Secretariat confirmed that a three-year-old minor suspected of acute hepatitis died at the La Raza hospital in Mexico City.

The health authorities are awaiting the results of the tests carried out by the INDRE to determine if it was indeed a case of atypical acute hepatitis.

So far, Pachuca reports four suspected cases of this disease of unknown origin.

The minor, from Tulancingo, Hidalgo, was transferred to CDMX to wait for a transplant because his condition progressed rapidly and led to liver failure.

CDMX has four possible cases of childhood hepatitis

In the country’s capital, there are four possible causes of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin.

Oliva López, Secretary of Health of Mexico City, reported that these are children under eight years of age.

She added that her health and the evolution of this disease are constantly monitored.

“In the city, there are four that are being studied and in the country, the data was given yesterday of 21, so we are of course monitoring it,” explained Oliva López, Secretary of Health of Mexico City.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments