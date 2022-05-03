3-year-old boy dies at La Raza IMSS hospital in Mexico City apparently due to a suspected case of acute hepatitis

The Hidalgo Health Secretariat confirmed that a three-year-old minor suspected of acute hepatitis died at the La Raza hospital in Mexico City.
The health authorities are awaiting the results of the tests carried out by the INDRE to determine if it was indeed a case of atypical acute hepatitis.
So far, Pachuca reports four suspected cases of this disease of unknown origin.
The minor, from Tulancingo, Hidalgo, was transferred to CDMX to wait for a transplant because his condition progressed rapidly and led to liver failure.
CDMX has four possible cases of childhood hepatitis
In the country’s capital, there are four possible causes of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin.
Oliva López, Secretary of Health of Mexico City, reported that these are children under eight years of age.
She added that her health and the evolution of this disease are constantly monitored.
“In the city, there are four that are being studied and in the country, the data was given yesterday of 21, so we are of course monitoring it,” explained Oliva López, Secretary of Health of Mexico City.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan registers over 60 infections by Covid in 24 hours
On May 19th, the administration of.
-
“Live without Drugs” campaign connects with Yucatecan students
The Segey and Fundación Azteca convene.
-
On Thursday, May 19th, the Mérida Airport registered a total of 54 flights, all on schedule
On Thursday, May 19th, three flights.
-
Mérida joins the national mourning day for victims of femicide in Mexico
On Wednesday, May 18th at 6:00.
-
Vila Dosal promotes investments in clean energy for Yucatan
During the last day of his.
-
Driving under the influence, the mayor of Kinchil is involved in a traffic accident
In an embarrassing situation, the mayor.
-
Police arrested two subjects in possession of large quantities of different drugs in Tulum, Quintana Roo
Security forces of the three levels.
-
Campeche Ministry of Health welcomes Cuban doctors brought by the AMLO administration
Campeche would be benefited from the.
-
Mauricio Vila signs an agreement with the Confederation of Cataluña
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila.
-
Fire in Baca consumes more than two hectares of undergrowth
In the former tire shop named.
Leave a Comment