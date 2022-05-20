Driving under the influence, the mayor of Kinchil is involved in a traffic accident

In an embarrassing situation, the mayor of Kinchil, Yucatán, Valentin Pech Dzib was involved in a traffic accident, according to witnesses the mayor was visibly drunk when he got off his car, but the agents of the Municipal Police.

“These government officials instead of setting the example of not driving after drinking alcoholic beverages, and besides, since they are authorities, there are no consequences,” said an upset Kinchil resident.

It should be noted that Valentin Pech, after colliding with a light pole property of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), was rescued by an official by an official who took him home. The recent model Suzuki Ignis compact vehicle was left sitting on the curb.

Later on, municipal workers and staff of the municipal police removed the vehicle from the scene.

The Suzuki IGNIS with Yucatan license plates YZN476D resulted in damage to the engine and the post on the corner of Calle 13 and 18. Residues of motor fluid were left on the sidewalk.

Fortunately, the car did not hit a man that was standing on the corner of the street where the events happened. Don “Chino” Tec, was that man. Don “Chino” declared that if it wasn’t for the light pole, he wouldn’t be here right now.

