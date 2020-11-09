Tropical Storm Eta lashing South Florida with flooding rainfall and strong winds

Tropical Storm Eta is tracking near South Florida, where heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge, and high surf are expected to continue on Monday, November 9th.

Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys at Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday night at 11 p.m. EST. This is the 12th named storm to make landfall in the U.S. this hurricane season, and the first for the state of Florida.

The center of Eta is now located just off the southwest coast of Florida.

Current Wind Watches and Warnings

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the northwestern Bahamas and South Florida from the Brevard-Volusia County line to Anna Maria Island. This includes Nassau, Grand Bahama Island, the entire Miami metro area and the Florida Keys. This is where tropical storm conditions are expected generally through Monday.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for western Cuba, including Havana. Tropical storm conditions are possible in this area tonight and Tuesday.

All hurricane warnings and watches in South Florida have been discontinued.

