Police arrested two subjects in possession of large quantities of different drugs in Tulum, Quintana Roo

Security forces of the three levels of government, headed by the municipal police, managed to arrest two subjects in Tulum, who were presumably engaged in drug distribution due to the number of narcotics that were discovered, remaining at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico.
Police from the ninth municipality confirmed that it was through intelligence and security operations, led by the Municipal Police of Tulum, in coordination with the National Guard, Sedena, Semar, Quintana Roo Police, and the State Attorney General’s Office, that the arrest was achieved. Javier H., 22, from Mexico City, and Miguel G., 33, from Minatitlán, Veracruz.
Both suspects were inspected for showing suspicious attitudes between Gama and Geminis streets in Tulum, the result of this operation was the detection of the following belongings:
-72 plastic bags, containing brown powder, with characteristics of the drug known as “crystal”.
-20 transparent plastic bags, containing green pills with characteristics of the drug commonly known as “psychotropic pills”.
-A backpack whose interior registered 1 cal Uzi-type long weapon. 9mm
The insured and the detainees were placed under the custody of the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Attorney General’s Office based in Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo, since as the investigations progress, there are indications and circumstances that relate these men to the most recent reports of violence in Tulum.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
