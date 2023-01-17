A Scuba diver reported missing south of Cozumel

A foreign tourist, allegedly staying at a hotel in Cozumel, has been reported missing after being last seendurng a diving trip in the Santa Rosa reef area, south of the island.

The alert was issued after a report was made to Ensar, after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, where it was reported that he was presumably a tourist of North American origin, supposedly staying at the Allegro, in the south hotel zone of Cozumel.

The place where he went missing is located to the south, in the Santa Rosa reef, one of the most important of the island.

It was reported that it took up to 15 minutes for his companions to react since they did not immediately realize that the man was missing, and when they proceeded to search for him, he was nowhere to be found.

TYT Newsroom