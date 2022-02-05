Yucatan, the first entity with accreditation in criminal justice for adolescents

There will be a registry of specialists that will allow public servants to be trained

(MERIDA, YUC. – TYT).- Yucatan will be the first state at the national level to have a registry of specialists in criminal justice exclusively for adolescents, which will ensure that public servants and litigants who participate in this type of judicial process comply with the preparation required by the Constitution and the laws regarding this system, informed the President Magistrate of the Unitary Chamber specializing in criminal justice for adolescents, Santiago Altamirano Escalante.

He explained that this initiative, also promoted by the Human Development Commission chaired by the Counselor of the Judiciary, Luis Alfredo Solís Montero, contributes to comply with the provisions of article 18 of the Political Constitution, which requires specialization to those who are part or litigate in the comprehensive criminal justice system for adolescents, applicable to those who are attributed the commission or participation in an act that the law indicates as a crime between the ages of twelve and under eighteen years of age.

In the same way, in its article 23 the National Law of the Comprehensive Criminal Justice System for Adolescents, in force throughout the country, establishes that “All the authorities of the System must be trained and specialized in justice for adolescents in their own field”.

Counselor Solís Montero reported that this degree is the first of its kind in the country, and the graduates will obtain their professional licenses for the “Specialty in the Comprehensive Criminal Justice System for Children and Adolescents”.

Likewise, they reported that the Registry will be open to all persons who have a Specialty ID and under the rules that currently govern the registration of litigants.

