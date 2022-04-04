Two men open fire against a Merida bar after being kicked out

After leading a fight in a bar in the east of Mérida, and then firing gunshots, two subjects were arrested on Friday, April 1st by agents of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP).
(SSP).- According to the information released, Abraham and Adrián “N”, 35 and 21 years old, respectively, were removed from the scene, they fired several shots with a .22-caliber pistol against the business premises.
After the shooting, they left the place, while the facts were reported before the authorities, in which fortunately there were no injuries.
As soon as the report was received, the SSP issued an immediate alert to search and capture the unit with the support of the video surveillance system and license plate reading.
The police officers began the search for the red KIA truck in which the two men, originally from Yucatan, were traveling.
When locating the vehicle, in their attempt to flee they hit a vehicle of the State Police but were captured near the Los Héroes subdivision. They were found in possession of the gun which was secured.
The detainees were placed under the custody of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
