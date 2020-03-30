Umán mayor donates his monthly salary to help senior citizens

The mayor of Umán, Freddy Ruz Guzmán, announced that in support of this contingency for the coronavirus in Yucatan, he will donate a full month of his salary to support elderly people affected by this pandemic.
Through his social networks, the mayor of Umán said that the main objective is to help older adults, whom he mentioned as his priority.
Ruz Guzmán stated that he will propose the municipal officials who make up the Umán Council, to join this noble cause.
He added that at this moment they are reviewing the schemes and strategies that need to be implemented in order to support merchants and businesses in the city that have been affected by the significant decrease in their sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO visits ‘El Chapo’s’ home town, shakes hands with his mother
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
-
Hotels closed in Guanajuato due to coronavirus
The president of the Guanajuato Association.
-
Trump suggests that doctors and nurses are thieves
UNITED STATES (The Guardian) – US.
-
Maintenance works are carried out in Chichén Itzá
Rehabilitation of the trails, pruning and.
-
Mayor of Progreso prohibits tourist navigation on the coasts of the municipality
Starting this Monday March 30th, the.
-
More Yucatecan municipalities restrict access to their communities
On March 28 and 29, several.
-
It is the “conservatives” who want me to isolate myself – AMLO.
AMLO said that these groups are.
-
Armed robbers steal 400 thousand pesos in Tulum
TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (March 29, 2020).-.
-
Meet the governor who says COVID-19 only attacks rich people.
Meet Miguel Barbosa the governor of.
-
Positive cases of coronavirus in Yucatan increase to 41
MÉRIDA.- The number of people sick.
Leave a Comment