Umán mayor donates his monthly salary to help senior citizens

The mayor of Umán, Freddy Ruz Guzmán, announced that in support of this contingency for the coronavirus in Yucatan, he will donate a full month of his salary to support elderly people affected by this pandemic.

Through his social networks, the mayor of Umán said that the main objective is to help older adults, whom he mentioned as his priority.

Uman is located only 26 kilometers (16 miles) west of downtown Merida (INEGI)

Ruz Guzmán stated that he will propose the municipal officials who make up the Umán Council, to join this noble cause.

He added that at this moment they are reviewing the schemes and strategies that need to be implemented in order to support merchants and businesses in the city that have been affected by the significant decrease in their sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.







