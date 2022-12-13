Guacamaya Leaks revealed that Sedena claimed millionaire payment from Pemex to combat fuel theft

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) claimed from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) the payment of a debt of 1.75 billion 625 thousand 929.93 pesos for the surveillance of pipelines and for the fight against the theft of hydrocarbons via clandestine pipelines, a practice known as “huachicoleo”.

The debt demanded by the institution headed by General Luis Cresencio Sandoval to the Mexican State productive company, presided by Octavio Romero Oropeza, corresponds to the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

Until January 2, 2020, the Sedena warned that in case this debt is not covered, it would manage before the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) “its recovery via budget (liquid expansion) and materialize various projects“. “In the letter of September 21, 2021, it was indicated (to Pemex) that the payment should be made before September 30, 2019, since the debts that are not paid on that date must be covered as of January 2020, including those generated from October to December 2019,” the document states.

The services granted by the military institution to Petróleos Mexicanos also correspond to the use of technologies, operating expenses of tankers; food and medical examinations to drivers of fuel tankers; air and land transportation of drivers, as well as general services.

In the report called “Agenda ejecutiva Plan robo de hidrocarburos en Pemex (información general y estrategia de seguridad a 6 poliductos)“, which is part of the emails stolen from the Army by the hacktivist group Guacamaya, the military institution only invested in these actions 108 million 230 thousand 79.44 pesos in fuel and maintenance of vehicles and aircrafts.

The Ministry of National Defense also notes that it spent 18 million 391,772.04 pesos for “food, labeling, vehicle marking, medical examinations and air and land transportation” for drivers of tanker trucks to transport hydrocarbons.

Regarding the payment of salaries to these drivers, the document states that from February 1 to December 25, 2019 “the company Triple I has transferred to this Secretariat 855 million 742 thousand 418.53 pesos for the payment of salaries.“

On December 27, 2018, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the Joint Plan of Attention to Strategic Facilities of Pemex to combat hydrocarbon theft.

On that occasion, he revealed that the equivalent of 848 tank cars, with a capacity of 15,000 liters each, were being extracted daily from Petróleos Mexicanos, representing an annual loss of approximately 86,976 million pesos. López Obrador also informed that 15 federal government agencies and institutions would participate in these actions, including the Secretariat of National Defense, the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the National Guard (GN), in coordination with Pemex.

Petróleos Mexicanos had already disbursed millionaire resources between 2018 and 2019 to pay the Army for its work in the fight against huachicoleo. According to the Sedena document, the productive company gave it an advance of 245 million 447 thousand 88.87 pesos to cover the 2018 period.

For 2019, the total payment from Pemex to the Secretariat of National Defense was 529 million 510 thousand 991.20 pesos, plus another 47 million 949 thousand 842.45 pesos for the concept of use of technologies and general expenses.

According to the report, there are three collaboration agreements between Pemex and Sedena in the fight against the theft of hydrocarbons and two “additional supports” which, as of January 2020, totaled 5,674 military personnel in those tasks.

The first agreement, called “Sedena-Pemex 2019-2024″, includes physical security to 73 facilities of the productive company. The report details that “the (military) personnel established in the agreement is 2,522 elements, of which 976 carry out activities within the security strategy for the six priority pipelines of Pemex“.

In the second agreement, entitled “Sedena-Pemex Agreement 20192024 (Physical security to Pemex pipelines), the military institution notes that 1,300 military personnel participate, and in the third, entitled “Collaboration agreement for the sealing and disabling of clandestine outlets“, it is stated that 116 Army elements have been deployed.

