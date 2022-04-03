The Coffee and Café Exhibition will be held until April 3rd

With the aim of promoting different styles of coffees, coffee machines, cafeterias, and all the products derived from this raw material, the Coffee and Coffee expo is held at the Canaco Mérida convention center.
(Yucatán a la mano).- Expo organizer Julio Ruvalcaba said that products derived from coffee are promoted, and that the one that is sold the most is the one produced in Veracruz, Chiapas and Puebla.
“These states are already coming to put up points of sale, because they are starting to look for distributors, looking for commercial representatives in the southeast,” he said.
In this expo, exhibitors are expected to find new clients, who see them as suppliers, to have inputs in their businesses, exported from the states with more experience in this product.
“Coffee is a topic that in this year 2022 will continue to rise,” he said.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The tourist development of the Mayan Train could have different social implications
The tourist development that the Mayan.
-
In support of the OSY, they celebrate a jazz night at Quinta Montes Molina
Emblematic hits by artists such as.
-
These are the Quintana Roo beaches endorsed by Cofepris
Just days before the Easter holiday.
-
UNAM experts ask to suspend the Maya Train Project until the necessary environmental impact studies are properly conducted
Researchers from UNAM and environmental organizations.
-
Mérida City Council activates new online business directory
With the aim of promoting tools.
-
Extensive mobilization for missing senior citizen in Espita, Yucatan
Great mobilization is carried out on.
-
China Tells EU It Will Pursue Ukraine Peace In Its Own Way
China has offered the European Union.
-
Mexican war correspondent Eduardo Salazar’s work in Ukraine is recognized around the world
The outstanding work of Mexico’s most.
-
Yucatán is used as a laboratory to investigate tourists’ behavior
The Yucatán is a true laboratory.
-
Eva Longoria arrives in Mérida and has breakfast in the Santiago market
The international actress and businesswoman Eva.
Leave a Comment