Dinosaurs invade Valladolid

The Dinosaur Expo promoted by the Yucatan State government will arrive in Valladolid from January 30 to February 15, as another option for the recreation of families in the eastern part of the state.

The exhibition will be available completely free of charge at the fairgrounds from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 8 pm, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm, and is part of the Expo Feria de Valladolid dedicated to the Virgen de la Candelaria, which will be held there from January 27 to February 12.

Families from the east of the city will be able to enjoy 15 days of the figures with sound and robotic movements of more than 20 species and walk through rooms set with state-of-the-art production, lighting, audiovisual projections and detailed scenery, which will make them feel as if they were walking among dinosaurs.

There are more than 20 specimens of various sizes, such as tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops, brachiosaurus, and even a mammoth, all very realistic, thanks to their aesthetics and the synchronization of both sounds and movements.

In addition to the animatronics, families will be amazed with a welcome tunnel, a time tunnel with LEDs, screens, a museum and a play area.

TYT Newsroom