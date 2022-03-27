The Melipona Bee must be preserved (Watch Video)

Bees have been around for literally thousands of years, producing sweet honey but, more importantly, helping keep our planet sustainable.

In Guatemala, one particular species of the honey bee harks back to the time of the ancient Mayan civilization, more than three thousand years ago.

Efforts are being undertaken to preserve the Melipona bee, which has brought benefits to its human neighbors for thousands of years.

Harris Whitbeck reports from Guatemala.

