Mexican Army convoy is heading for Tulum

A convoy of military vehicles and personnel left the State of Mexico on Saturday, March 26th, bound for Tulum. They are the first group sent, a group of engineers who will work on the construction of the Maya Train.

According to information obtained, the state of Quintana Roo has been sent 36 vehicles with material and heavy machinery. Personnel from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) are headed to Tulum where they will join the current Maya Train work team.

In a social media post, Sedena Mexico wrote “The Group of Engineers of Felipe Ángeles of the Mexican Army began its movement from Campo Mil. No. 37-D (Sta. Lucía, EdoMéx.) bound for the plaza of Tulum, Quintana Roo, in order to join the work team that will participate in the construction of the Maya Train.”

The group, which will arrive in Tulum Sunday, consists of 36 vehicles of which 12 are heavy machinery units and six are dump trucks. The group will also be arriving with nine mobile offices. With them are two chefs, 11 officers, and 62 troops.

Next week, another 75 military engineers are expected to join those arriving in Tulum today.

The extra work hands were committed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador upon completion of the Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (AIFA). The engineers are being sent not only to work on the Maya Train but also on the upcoming Tulum International Airport.







