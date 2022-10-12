All you need to know about “Paseo de las Ánimas”, one of the most awaited Day of the Dead events

The Paseo de las Ánimas is the most spectacular and eagerly awaited activity of the upcoming Festival de las Ánimas to be held by the Mérida City Hall from October 24 to November 2. There are various events to be held in different venues in Mérida, which are also of interest to the general public, whether adults, young people or children, but the Paseo de las Ánimas on Friday, October 28 is of special relevance.

The reason for this is that it becomes a night procession where hundreds of people with makeup alluding to death walk carrying candles or candles, representing the departure and procession of the souls to the world of the living, from the Mayan cosmovision.

In other words, we would be witnessing the moment in which the people who have gone to the afterlife return to our world, to remember them in the first days of November.

Paseo de las ánimas, courtesy from Estamos Aquí.

The tour will take place, as already mentioned, on Friday, October 28, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

According to the program, the procession will leave San Juan towards the General Cemetery, passing by the Ermita and San Sebastian, and along the way there will be altar displays and artistic events.

The Festival of the Souls will include other events such as the Mucbilpollo Fair, as well as the installation of a monumental altar in the Plaza Grande, without forgetting the night tours through the General Cemetery, among many other activities.

