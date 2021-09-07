Rains flood 40 homes in Tekax, Yucatán

Tekax, Yucatan; (September 07, 2021).- Agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) assigned to the South Zone of the State, assisted residents of the Salvador Alvarado community, in Tekax municipality, where the rains have caused flooding.

Approximately 40 homes in which 57 families live, totaling 200 people, have been affected in this rural town; 10 of these families were taken to a safe place in SSP vehicles.

The state police, who are based in Tekax’s Comprehensive Public Security Center (CISP), along with those stationed in Ticul, supported the residents to protect their belongings, such as documents, clothing, and household items, among other things.

In the work of aid and assistance to the population, the staff of the SSP coordinated with municipal authorities of the commissariat and Civil Protection.

Since the events became known, brigades of the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy), led by its director, Enrique Alcocer Basto, have been conducting tours in different communities to verify the effects, in coordination with officers of the Ministry of Security Public (SSP).

In the Yaxhachén community, in the Oxkutzcab municipality, 30 properties were affected by the increase in the water level in their yards. In the same way, floods were recorded in the main court of the town and the streets located in the low areas.

In this community, Procivy staff set up two temporary shelters: one in the Eben-Ezer Presbyterian temple and the other in the Catholic church, both located on the town’s main street.

Also, it was found that the “Justo Sierra Méndez” elementary school in that town presents flooding in its field and patio, while there is no longer any water in the classrooms and the civic plaza.

On the other hand, in the San Salvador community in the Tekax municipality, temporary shelters were opened in the dispensary and in the Municipal Commissariat building. In this town, 45 affected homes have been reported so far.

