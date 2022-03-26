Man arrested for raping his employee at Merida’s Central de Abastos

A subject denounced for the crime of rape against a woman who was his employee, was arrested on Friday, March 25th, by state police agents and prosecutors, who put him at the disposal of a control judge.

Mérida, Yucatán, March 25, 2022.- 50-year-old Enrique GA is reported for sexually abusing a woman who worked in his store at the Central de Abastos de Mérida, for which he would have used psychological and physical violence, in May of 2020.

On Friday, March 25th, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) attached to the State Investigative Police (PEI), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), executed the arrest warrant.

Based on the complaint, the attack occurred in Susulá, Mérida, Yucatan.

