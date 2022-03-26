Man arrested for raping his employee at Merida’s Central de Abastos

A subject denounced for the crime of rape against a woman who was his employee, was arrested on Friday, March 25th, by state police agents and prosecutors, who put him at the disposal of a control judge.
Mérida, Yucatán, March 25, 2022.- 50-year-old Enrique GA is reported for sexually abusing a woman who worked in his store at the Central de Abastos de Mérida, for which he would have used psychological and physical violence, in May of 2020.
On Friday, March 25th, agents of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) attached to the State Investigative Police (PEI), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), executed the arrest warrant.
Based on the complaint, the attack occurred in Susulá, Mérida, Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Get ready to see the conjunction of Venus, Mars, and Saturn with the Moon in the skies of Yucatán
Just a few days ago we.
-
Authorities report excessive amounts of sargassum on the coast of Quintana Roo
The Secretariat of Ecology and Environment.
-
Migrant women and girls face an even more dangerous route towards the American Dream
Migrant girls face rape, abuse and.
-
Diving business got shot in Playa del Carmen, apparently, they denied to pay “protection fee”
No injuries were reported, but the.
-
Merida’s White Night is ready to come back after the Pandemic
There is already a date for.
-
Yucatecan astronomer that discovered Jupiter’s ‘twin’, Arcadio Poveda Ricalde, passed away at 91
Mexican astronomer, born in Mérida, Yucatán,.
-
For two years, Mérida’s has been expanding significantly to the north
Just over 60 percent of the.
-
33 forest fires are burning across the country: Civil Protection
Throughout the Mexican territory there are.
-
Truck fatally runs over a 7-year-old boy in Umán
A minor who was riding a.
-
Two men arrested in Chicxulub Puerto accused of car theft
E.R.J.A.C. and M.A.N.U.are accused of the.
Leave a Comment