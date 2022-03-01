Deciding what region of Mexico to visit determines what kind of experience you will enjoy

If you are looking to travel to Mexico in the near future, there are several things to consider before you pack your bags.

Deciding what region of Mexico to visit will dramatically determine what kind of experience you enjoy while you are in destination.

If you aren’t a fan of the super-sized parties, you might find the atmosphere at Cancun’s famous club, Coco Bongo, a little oppressive. But if you’re down to dance until the sun rises, this is most certainly the place for you. Of course, the region’s glistening white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters are nothing to scoff at, either.

But Metro Vancouverites looking for something a little more lavish needn’t venture to the Caribbean side of the country to experience awe-inspiring beauty, delectable cuisine, and luxurious accommodation.

Los Cabos has been added to the roster of some of Canada’s low-budget airlines, which means there are several direct flights servicing Vancouver to this world-class destination.

Once largely the exclusive stomping grounds of the Hollywood elite, several resorts have opened in pristine areas of the fast-growing destination. Several A-list celebrities have homes there or frequently vacation in the region, including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, and many others.

But the high-life isn’t reserved for stars.

Several jaw-dropping, ultra-luxurious resorts offer all-inclusive stays that provide service and amenities that many consider unparalleled in Mexico.

I recently visited the scenic area in early December 2021, right before the government issued the non-essential travel advisory. For details on what it was like getting through international airports in the age of coronavirus, you can read about my experience in this flight checklist and guide.

Mexico’s fastest-growing resort area includes the two towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. While each town offers multiple places to explore on foot, there are a few excursions that offer unique ways to soak in the local culture and scenery. Have a look at some of the best ones in V.I.A.’s Los Cabos activities guide.

