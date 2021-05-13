Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, AMLO´s wife gets vaccinated in Mexico City

Through social networks, the president’s wife shared an image where she appears in one of the macro vaccination centers

MEXICO CITY, (May 13, 2021).- According to her age group and surname, this Wednesday, May 12, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, went to one of the vaccination centers to get the vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico City.

In that sense, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller received the anti-COVID vaccine in the Benito Juárez elementary school module, in the Cuauhtémoc district of México City.

Given this, López Obrador’s wife congratulated the organization at the COVID vaccination macrocenter. She assured that it did not take her more than forty minutes to be immunized along with the other citizens.

In the same way, c stressed that the atmosphere was one of “joy, rejoicing and expectation.”

“As has been seen in other municipalities, there is a lot of joy in those who receive their vaccine”, Gutiérrez Müeller stated.

In addition, let us remember that AMLO’s wife is 52 years old, so she barely entered the age segment that began with her vaccination in CDMX: 50 years and older. But pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 50 and with more than 9 weeks of gestation are also admitted for immunization.

“With great pleasure I attended the ‘Benito Juárez’ elementary school to be vaccinated. Very good organization, it did not take me more than 40 minutes and those around me shared with me joy, rejoicing and expectation. To continue fighting for life.” Beatriz Gutiérrez Müeller

