National archers set their sights on the Pan American Championship in Yucatán

The Mexican national archery team, headed by five members of the senior Olympic team, will begin its participation this weekend with the official practice, competing in the second edition of the Pan American University Games, which will take place in Merida, Yucatan; the event brings together more than a thousand participants from 12 Latin American countries.

After their participation in the “Hyundai Tlaxcala 2022” Archery World Cup Final, where they placed fourth and fifth, respectively, Andrea Maya Becerra Arizaga, Miguel Becerra Rivas, and Dafne Valeria Quintero Garcia moved to the Yucatan capital to face this university commitment, which will serve as preparation and training for the end of the season with the Pan American Archery Championship in Santiago, Chile.

“I will close this year with the Panamerican University Championship, which is this week in Merida; after that, we will go to Chile, to compete in the Panamerican Games; Dafne (Quintero) and I will be looking for the Panamerican passes to Santiago 2023, with that I close the year”, shared in an interview with the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) the archer from Jalisco, Andrea Becerra.

In addition to those selected for the senior compound team, Pablo Pérez Chávez, Anya Tamara Reyes Galindo, and Héctor Cantú Treviño, who secured their place to represent the country in this competition by placing among the first three places in the last National Universiade, also join the list.

Meanwhile, in the recurve archery modality, the team is led by the Panamerican youth champion in Cali-Valley 2021, Valentina Vázquez Cadena, Viviana Paulina Díaz Gudiño, Grecia Adriana González Talamantes, Carlos Javier Rojas López, Emilio Antonio Treviño Garza, and Carlos Armando Lucero Lizárraga.

The competitions will be held at the fields of the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, in Mérida, where the titles will be disputed in the individual, team, and mixed archery events

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

