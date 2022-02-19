Valladolid restaurateurs are committed to sustainable development

Valladolid Restaurant Association expressed its interest in promoting environmental care and good practices to comply with the guidelines on ecological matters and Sustainable Development.

(VALLADOLID, YUC. – ARVAY AC).- In order to reinforce good environmental practices, as well as the correct management of special waste, the head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development, Sayda Rodríguez Gómez, met with members of the Association of Restaurants of Valladolid, ARVAY AC

During the meeting, issues related to caring for the environment were addressed and the commitment by restaurant entrepreneurs to implement measures in favor of sustainability in their operations was endorsed, in accordance with local legislation on the matter, and the recommendations of the Secretariat itself.

As part of the environmental agenda established in the work meeting, they highlighted points such as the use of alternatives for single-use plastics, the production of own supplies for the kitchen, restaurants with orchards and compost, as well as the responsible management of waste such as Oil.

Regarding the agreements resulting from the meeting between Secretary Sayda Rodríguez and members of ARVAY AC, the president of the organization, Jordy Abraham Martínez, stated: “We are aware of the responsibility we have as restaurant businessmen to contribute to sustainable development. Maintaining close communication with the government authority will allow us to advance in this purpose.”

For her part, the head of the Sustainable Development Secretariat, Rodríguez Gómez, emphasized: “to build a dynamic of good practices in environmental care, it is essential that there is a will on the part of businessmen. In this sense, we recognize the efforts of restaurant and hotel companies to join the green agenda”.

After the dialogue, the members of ARVAY, AC, carried out a tour, together with the Secretary of Sustainable Development, through various restaurant establishments, in order to verify compliance with current environmental regulations and provisions.

