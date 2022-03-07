Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in the Florida Keys on a wooden boat

Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in a wooden boat off shore of an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
Initial reports estimate between 150 and 200 people were on board the vessel when it stopped in the shallow water off Ocean Reef Club after 1 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
More than a hundred people on the boat swam to shore moments after the vessel grounded, with some needing medical assistance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said Sunday night via Twitter.
Calling it a human smuggling event, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet that an investigation remains ongoing.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1500576724525985796&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.yahoo.com%2Fmore-150-haitian-migrants-land-211142202.html&sessionId=4a1d8414ab138e7fb616f2dde5028c18b17e745e&siteScreenName=YahooNews&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2582c61%3A1645036219416&width=550px
#HappeningNow @USCG crews are responding to a suspected migrant venture off #OceanReef. The vessel is aground w/ #CoastGuard & partner agency rescue crews on scene. Updates will happen as more info. becomes available. @mcsonews @MiamiDadeFire @MyFWC @BiscayneNPS @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/D0uF712KMt
— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 6, 2022
Law enforcement sources say it doesn’t appear any of the people who arrived are in need of serious medical attention.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
13 businesses and one private party shut down in Merida
A total of 13 establishments, including.
-
Mexico’s Lotería Nacional signs contract with IGT Global Solutions
International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) said its.
-
Netflix and TikTok have suspended services in Russia
Netflix and TikTok have suspended most.
-
AMLO says his adversaries, with the support of pseudo-environmentalists, are trying to oppose the Maya Train
During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s.
-
Man accused of homicide extradited to Yucatan
The government of the United States.
-
Back from retirement just to face unemployment
I retired at 50, went back.
-
Vila and AMLO supervise Maya Train Project progress
As part of his tour of.
-
Xi Jinping declared that China must ensure grain security and reliance on the domestic market
(Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping.
-
Violence between fans hurts Mexican soccer league
Mexican authorities are investigating the spiral.
-
Mexico to keep up gasoline, diesel subsidies as prices soar
Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Leave a Comment