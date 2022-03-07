Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in the Florida Keys on a wooden boat

Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in a wooden boat off shore of an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Initial reports estimate between 150 and 200 people were on board the vessel when it stopped in the shallow water off Ocean Reef Club after 1 p.m., said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of Haitian migrants gather on shore at Ocean Reef Club, a gated community in north Key Largo, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The people are part of a large migrant group that arrived on a wooden boat that day.

More than a hundred people on the boat swam to shore moments after the vessel grounded, with some needing medical assistance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar said Sunday night via Twitter.

Haitian migrants are gathered on a wooden vessel that grounded off Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Calling it a human smuggling event, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet that an investigation remains ongoing.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ijoib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1500576724525985796&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.yahoo.com%2Fmore-150-haitian-migrants-land-211142202.html&sessionId=4a1d8414ab138e7fb616f2dde5028c18b17e745e&siteScreenName=YahooNews&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2582c61%3A1645036219416&width=550px

Law enforcement sources say it doesn’t appear any of the people who arrived are in need of serious medical attention.







Comments

comments