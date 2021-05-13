Police officers struggle with elderly woman to evict her from home in Cancun (VIDEO)

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).- Police in Cancun were caught struggling with an elderly woman during an eviction from a house she rented, now they are accused of abuse of authority.
A video broadcast on social networks shows the moment when municipal police subdue an elderly woman, to evict her from her house in Cancun, Quintana Roo.
En #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo, policías municipales fueron captados intentando desalojar a una mujer de la tercera edad tras un conflicto con la dueña del inmueble, lo que ha generado críticas en redes sociales.— Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 12, 2021
¿Qué opinas del actuar de los oficiales? pic.twitter.com/eqJM7Ypt0k
In # Cancún, #QuintanaRoo, municipal police officers were caught trying to evict an elderly woman after a conflict with the owner of the property, which has generated criticism on social networks. What do you think of the actions of these police officers?Azucena Uresti Twitter
According to reports, the agents went to the property to allegedly evict the woman, who allegedly could no longer live in the house due to the breach of a contract.
“Don’t touch me,” the woman yells over and over as she struggles with an agent in an armchair.
Another officer assures that she had already been told that she had to leave the property, to which she replies that she is the owner of the house. ” At the moment there is a signed contract, madam, in which you cannot be in the property,” the police officer said.
A man recording what happened asks the officers not to use force against the woman and to find another way for her to leave the house. In addition, he warns that the person is ill.
Regarding this case, the Municipal Secretariat of Public Safety and Traffic of Cancun pointed out that alleged police abuse for this fact is already being investigated.
This is a new controversy in which Quintana Roo police officers have been involved, who have been singled out for different cases of abuse of authority and gender violence.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Quintana Roo, at risk of returning to red on the epidemiological traffic light
QROO, (May 13, 2021).- Quintana Roo.
-
Do you know where does dry chili come from?
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 13, 2021).- In.
-
Mexico faces accelerating inflation amid pandemic
Mexico, Chile, Peru to Keep Key.
-
There are currently six active forest fires in Tulum, Quintana Roo
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).-.
-
Hospitals spend more than $ 1.7 billion pesos during pandemic in Quintana Roo
The largest expenditure was assigned to.
-
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, AMLO´s wife gets vaccinated in Mexico City
Through social networks, the president’s wife.
-
Yucatan has new tourist options to attract more visitors and generate more employment
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Paraguay Investigation Uncovers Link Between Deforestation and Cattle Farming
A far-reaching investigation by Earthsight in.
-
Young Yucatecan lives the real American Dream, he is accepted in 16 US universities
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- This.
-
“Mestiza Style”, an adult film actress roams the paths of the Yucatan
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- Gia.
Leave a Comment