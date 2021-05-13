Police officers struggle with elderly woman to evict her from home in Cancun (VIDEO)

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).- Police in Cancun were caught struggling with an elderly woman during an eviction from a house she rented, now they are accused of abuse of authority.

A video broadcast on social networks shows the moment when municipal police subdue an elderly woman, to evict her from her house in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

En #Cancún, #QuintanaRoo, policías municipales fueron captados intentando desalojar a una mujer de la tercera edad tras un conflicto con la dueña del inmueble, lo que ha generado críticas en redes sociales.



¿Qué opinas del actuar de los oficiales? pic.twitter.com/eqJM7Ypt0k — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 12, 2021

In # Cancún, #QuintanaRoo, municipal police officers were caught trying to evict an elderly woman after a conflict with the owner of the property, which has generated criticism on social networks. What do you think of the actions of these police officers? Azucena Uresti Twitter

According to reports, the agents went to the property to allegedly evict the woman, who allegedly could no longer live in the house due to the breach of a contract.

“Don’t touch me,” the woman yells over and over as she struggles with an agent in an armchair.

Another officer assures that she had already been told that she had to leave the property, to which she replies that she is the owner of the house. ” At the moment there is a signed contract, madam, in which you cannot be in the property,” the police officer said.

A man recording what happened asks the officers not to use force against the woman and to find another way for her to leave the house. In addition, he warns that the person is ill.

Regarding this case, the Municipal Secretariat of Public Safety and Traffic of Cancun pointed out that alleged police abuse for this fact is already being investigated.

This is a new controversy in which Quintana Roo police officers have been involved, who have been singled out for different cases of abuse of authority and gender violence.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments