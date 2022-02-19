Photographer arrested in Mérida allegedly sold ‘Pics’ of his victims on the Internet

The subject was arrested in possession of intimate graphic material of dozens of women whom he was blackmailing.

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – PEI).- Elements of the National Guard, in coordination with the State Investigative Police, attached to the Ministry of Public Security, complied with a search warrant on a property in the Mérida’s Melchor Ocampo neighborhood , where a person was found ex officio photographer in possession of pornographic images and videos , where there were graphics of minors.

The operation took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, February17th, at property number 346 on 51st Street between 12 and 14 of the aforementioned neighborhood, where a subject named Alberto “N” was located, who was posing as a photographer and who through tricks made to older women and young girls from various parts of the city pose nude and videotaped them in intimate situations.

Then he blackmailed them and that led to him being denounced by relatives of a minor who became aware of the situation.

When the corresponding complaint was filed with the State Attorney General’s Office, a control judge was asked to issue a search warrant, which was carried out this Thursday the 17th, being the case that the inspection of the place took several hours and drew the attention of the neighbors of the course and surrounding colonies.

In the place, photos, videos and digital files were found with explicit images of minors in sexual positions, which were protected for the due integration of the investigation folder.

Most of the images corresponded to adult women from Mérida and nearby municipalities.

Due to the sensitivity of the issue, it is expected that this subject will be released, so as not to violate due process, and then request, by means of an arrest warrant, to be placed at the disposal of a control judge to establish the crimes of pornography of people under 18 years of age in its storage hypothesis.

