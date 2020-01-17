Mauricio Vila to deliver first annual Government Results Report

On January 19, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal will present his first annual report as governor of Yucatan.

The Government Results Report will take place in the city of Mérida, which he will give in the municipality of Tekax on Wednesday, January 15 in the afternoon and next week in the municipality of Valladolid.

The Governor said that the report rather than an obligation is a right that Yucatecans have to know how their money is being managed.

The governor mentioned how his administration returned the new car fleet.

Again Vila Dosal said that his Government has been operating under austerity measures. Vila Dosal mentioned how his administration returned 600 vehicles, of which 74 were luxury cars/trucks; he recalled how his administration shut down 15 government agencies, and canceled 74 unnecessary cell phone lines. All measures that have served to save money, for the benefit of citizens.

Among the issues the governor will cover during his report, he will talk about the reduction of the public transport rate from $ 8.00 to $ 7.50.

Public transportation in Mérida, Yuc.

In terms of Education, the state government came up with the “School Impulse” program (impulso escolar), which benefits Yucatecan families with children in elementary schools, since they received two school shirts, school shoes, a school package and a jacket, which results in a saving of $ 1,700 pesos for each student (some families have two or three children in elementary schools).

In one year of Vila’s adminstration, 64,000 scholarships have been awarded and major maintenance service has been provided in 1,200 schools for the first time in four years (we’re talking about half of the schools in the state).

In terms of Health, the Governor said that his administration achieved the goal of covering 105 municipal heads across the state with medical attention 24 hours, seven days a week; in addition to the home doctor in 60 municipalities, in that sense, the state government have donated 150 new vehicles for transportation purposes.

It is worth mentioning that Vila Dosal stressed that in just one year of management he has managed to fulfill his purpose of the health checkbook campaign, which included medical attention 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, medications and free consultations, as well as home health care for the elderly, pregnant and prostrate.

The governor will also address topics such as tourism programs and infrastructure works in different parts of the city of Mérida, such as the remodeling of Salvador Alvarado Stadium and Sports Unit, and the Siglo XXI Convention Center, as well as the new state-of-the-art security equipment that will be installed across the state.

