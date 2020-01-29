Same-sex marriage will be back on the agenda of Yucatecan Congress

Congress announces the agenda for the new period

Electoral reforms and once again equal marriage will be the main topics addressed in the State Congress, starting Saturday, February 1, when the regular session begins, in addition to the explanation of the First Report of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

As part of the preparations, the Permanent Deputation met yesterday and summoned the 25 deputies to attend the Preparatory Board next Friday at 11 a.m., in order to elect the board of directors that will preside over the next ordinary session.

Although he has been chairing the boards of directors and permanent delegations for more than a year now, Castillo Ruz said that he would be willing to continue, but it should be taken into account that there are 25 Members of Parliament and others may also wish to take on that chairmanship, so we will have to wait for what is decided next Friday.

At the end of the brief session of the Permanent Deputation, Castillo Ruz, a PRI deputy, reported that in the case of the governor’s First Report, it has already been distributed to all legislators, so that they can begin to review it, and next Saturday in the first plenary session the procedure will be given to the Governing Board of Congress.

At the end of the brief session of the Permanent Council, Castillo Ruz reported that:

The Governor’s First Report has already been distributed to all legislators to start reviewing it and next Saturday, in the first plenary session, the procedure will be given to the Governing Board of Congress to take turns.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments