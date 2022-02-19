Firefighters rescued a woman who fell into a well of 8 meters deep in Kanasín, Yucatán

The accident occurred when the woman entered an vacant lot to realize her physiological needs

(KANASIN, YUC. – MUNICIPAL POLICE).- The night of this Thursday, February 17, firefighters and Kanasín police elements rescued a woman who fell into a well of 8 meters deep in a property where she entered his physiological needs.

The events occurred in Villas Amanecer Oriente around 11:00 p.m. when, upon returning home, the woman felt like going to the bathroom.

She decided to enter a vacant lot but crouched on the cover of a well that collapsed under his weight.

Police and firefighters managed to rescue her and when performing a medical evaluation, the only result was abrasions and hypothermia.

However, she was transferred to the Hospital O’Horah to receive a more specialized assessment.

