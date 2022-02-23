Ukraine declares emergency

The Ukrainian government has asked all its citizens living in Russia – roughly 30 lakh of them — to leave immediately. Ukraine is also calling up all its military reservists, aged 18 to 60, and is also set to declare a month-long state of emergency. Earlier, Ukraine’s parliament passed a vote allowing civilians to carry firearms.
CNBC TV,- Ukraine said it has also been targeted by a large-scale cyberattack on its government website and banks. US intelligence shared with Ukraine suggested that a Russian attack was imminent, though Ukraine is taking it with a pinch of salt–previous intelligence reports suggesting similar attacks on February 16 and later 18 did not pan out.
Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly edging its troops closer to the border–US estimates claim 80-100 percent of Russian troops are in invasion-ready formations. Earlier, Russia evacuated its embassy in Kyiv and lowered its flag there
President Vladimir Putin released a video speech earlier, saying he was still open to dialogue but refused to budge on Russia’s interests, saying they were “non-negotiable”
The UN General Assembly is in session. The Secretary-General said the world is “facing a moment of peril”, describing the situation in Ukraine as “the most serious global peace and security crisis in recent years”. US ambassador to the Un Linda Thomas-Greenfield said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could displace as many as 30 million people. The Russian ambassador to the UN, meanwhile, called on the General Assembly to end Ukraine’s “military adventures”.
Western countries have continued to announce sanctions against Russia. After being locked in talks, the EU has approved a package of sanctions that target individuals with a travel ban and asset freeze, as well as restrictions on the Russian state’s ability to access the EU’s financial markets. Notably, the Swiss refrained from announcing sanctions, while Israel called for peace in Ukraine without mentioning Russia. Turkey has offered support to Putin in finding a non-military solution.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his sanctions, criticized widely as being too weak, and said the UK would send more military support to Ukraine.
The media watchdog Ofcom is going to review the license for broadcaster RT — formerly known as Russia Today — after claims it’s used by Putin to spread fake news. RT has called it a “slippery slope” for freedom of speech.
Oil prices fell after a temporary lull in tensions but rose again as the aggressive rhetoric sharpened.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The most paradisiacal point of the Gulf of Mexico, El Cuyo, Yucatan
In the middle of an immense.
-
How to make safe purchases on the internet and avoid theft
Not sharing personal data when you.
-
Mérida City Council is working to preserve the Maya language and culture
During the formal act, the girl.
-
New Expedition Ships are Changing Cruising as We Know it
What was one thing is now.
-
Mérida City Council wants to take care of public health and animal welfare
It was reported that in the.
-
Municipal Police arrested a man in clown custom who allegedly tried to kidnap two children in Progreso
The minors that the clown allegedly.
-
Preserve the peace and tranquility in Yucatan is the main objective of the State government
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a.
-
Institute of Ecology warns of ecological problem in development poles of the Maya Train
According to the INECC, the problem.
-
Municipal Police shuts down another clandestine bar in Valladolid, Yucatan
This is the second clandestine canteen.
-
Water and Climate Change Forum in Yucatan, from March 14th to 22nd
“It is absolutely necessary to make.
Leave a Comment