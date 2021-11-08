Blue Day to raise awareness about Diabetes at the Mérida´s Biciruta

Merida, Yucatan, (November 08, 2021).- This Sunday morning, joining the Biciruta and wearing blue shirts, a blue day was carried out from the Paseo de Montejo Remate to the Monument to the Homeland in order to raise awareness about the prevention of diabetes, this within the framework of the November 14, World Diabetes Day.
As an example of timely detection, they placed a rapid test module to check the pressure, glucose, and weight of those attending the ride.
“This module represents awareness for the population […] This point today, in a family area because we want families to see diabetes as one of the daily diseases that we have today,” said Edsi Gómez Pérez, chief of the nutrition department of the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare.
One of the main problems with this disease, he explained, is that the symptoms are often confused with stress or fatigue, so with the modules, they manage to channel those who require it to carry out more in-depth and reliable studies.
With rapid tests, glucose should be in a range between 70 and 100 mg/dl when the patient has not had breakfast or less than 140 mg/dl if they have eaten food in the last two hours; If the test is performed at any time of the day and not in the morning, it can reach up to 200 mg/dl.
Dr. Idelfonso Machado Domínguez, director of the Health and Social Welfare Directorate of the Mérida City Council, specified the importance of preventing diabetes since Yucatán is in third place for the disease.
Today they are conducting a study called “Merida changing diabetes”, with which they are making a diagnosis of the city.
This first stage of the study, which began in 2019, would be ending this month to begin the phase of implementing preventive actions to change lifestyles, such as being sedentary and being overweight.
With information from the National Epidemiological Bulletin of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System, this 2021 in Yucatan they have diagnosed 27 cases of type 1 diabetes and 5,155 cases of type 2, only in the last week the health authorities have detected 128.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
