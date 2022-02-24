The most paradisiacal point of the Gulf of Mexico, El Cuyo, Yucatan

In the middle of an immense sea and an enigmatic red lagoon lies a little explored destination in the Yucatan Peninsula.

(YUCATAN, SEFOTUR).- Away from the big crowds, a hidden paradise is revealed in the middle of a charming fishing village. This has turned El Cuyo into a little explored treasure in Yucatan .

To reach the last beach in the Gulf of Mexico, the adventure awaits a journey that crosses the Ría Lagartos to finally arrive at this small town surrounded by turquoise waters. There it is possible to admire thousands of birds and animals in nature.

This haven of peace has not yet suffered the impact of mass tourism. For this reason, it is ideal for those who come in search of a respite from modern life. They are greeted by a large red and white lighthouse , built on Maya ruins. Its picturesque landscapes, houses of vibrant colors and white sand beaches will be the beginning of an escape like no other.

The duality of El Cuyo is that on one side the pristine waters of the immense sea steal the gaze and on the other end a red lagoon –which owes its color to the high concentrations of salt– gains prominence: together they recreate a atmosphere full of serenity .

From there a coastal street leads to Las Coloradas , for which all the salt flats must be crossed and many virgin beaches must be strolled.

This refuge in Yucatan offers the possibility of carrying out various activities such as discovering, at a slow pace, every corner of its beaches . Those who prefer more extreme activities can also do kayaking , kitesurfing or paddle boarding , as the weather conditions – with windy days and low water levels – are ideal for practicing these sports.

Although explored by very few, this charming fishing village is one of those destinations where travelers can have a maximum level of relaxation and rest; while admiring the natural landscapes that reign between mangroves, an immense sea and a petrified forest .

El Cuyo is thus the last tourist spot in the Gulf of Mexico.

