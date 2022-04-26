The wastewater treatment plant is being rehabilitated in Umán, Yucatan

In response to a demand from the population, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervised the operation of this hydraulic installation, which provides a decent and quality service to almost 6,000 inhabitants of the area.

(TYT).- After more than 10 years of complete abandonment, without operating or receiving maintenance, the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) of the Paseos de Itzincab subdivision, in Umán, was fully rehabilitated by the State Government, to offer better drainage, protect the health of the population, and prevent contamination of the water table.

Visiting this housing complex, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal supervised the work on the hydraulic and electrical systems of the unit, carried out to put it into operation, after more than a decade, in response to a long-standing request from the inhabitants of this area. conurbation to Mérida.

During the tour of Vila Dosal, the director of the Potable Water and Sewerage Board (Japay), Sergio Chan Lugo, explained that the works consisted of improving the sludge recirculation and purge network, replacing 18 linear meters of galvanized pipe; installing 12 valves and a new air network, and replacement of 10 meters of carbon steel piping for others made of PVC and galvanized by CPVC.

The problem was that this unit did not work and was even without power; all the equipment, such as the blower, was broken, so we made the diagnosis and established the number of parts that had to be repaired or rehabilitated, Chan Lugo said.

By instructions from Vila Dosal, he added, the instance will provide technical advice and support in solving problems that may arise, so that the system improves over the weeks. This WWTP is 15 liters per second, enough for the number of inhabitants and houses in the area.

Before the mayor of Umán, Gaspar Ventura Cisneros Polanco, the official indicated that 12 galvanized PVC carbon valves were replaced, an air blower with a power of 15 horsepower was repaired and both maintenance and painting were given to 50 linear meters of said valves. arteries.

Chan Lugo highlighted that the 3 sludge digesters were reactivated, with the installation of the same number of pumps of 3 liters per second, with which the WWTP is now fully operational for water treatment, for the benefit of 5,948 inhabitants, through an investment of more than half a million pesos.

“With this work, we meet a demand from the population, since this Plant was delivered more than 10 years ago, but it was completely abandoned and, now, the inhabitants of Itzincab receive quality care,” said the director of the Japay.

During his stay in this place, the Governor responded to the requests of the citizens and promised to illuminate the Itzincab Sports Field, carry out the patching of streets together with the City Council and create a recreational space dedicated to culture, for the families of Uman.

“When I saw that the Governor was in our town, I was surprised, but he gave me more pleasure than he attended to people and even helped me in my sale, in addition to making the children and their mothers smile; I had never seen a Governor so close to the people,” shared the woman.

