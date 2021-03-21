Heat returns to Yucatan

For today, Sunday, we will still have the remnants of the cold air mass that accompanied cold front number 43, which will cause cool and stable weather, with a warm atmosphere during the day, informed. The sky will be clear with wind from the north.

MERIDA Yucatan (UADY) – Minimum temperatures are expected to be 14 to 16 degrees Celsius for the southern cone, the cenotes belt, the former henequen zone, and 17 to 19 degrees Celsius for the rest of the state. The maximum temperature will be between 28 to 30 degrees.

Officially spring began yesterday, Saturday, at 3:30 in the morning, “we are officially in this season, and it will end on June 21, with the beginning of summer”.

No rain is expected today, Sunday; we will have stable weather., with cool dawn, reiterated the Institutional Committee for the Attention of Extreme Meteorological Phenomena of the Uady.

As of Monday, we expect temperatures to recover. We will still have somewhat cool evenings. Dawn will come with minimum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees Celsius for the Southern Cone and 19 to 21 degrees Celsius for the rest of the state, including Merida.

The weather will be stable during the day, with a warm atmosphere, clear skies, and a warm wind from the southeast. Minimum temperatures will be 15 to 17 degrees Celsius for the coldest part of the state and 19 to 21 degrees for the rest of the state, including Merida, and maximum temperatures will be 34 to 34 degrees Celsius.

As of Tuesday, an anticyclonic system will be in the area and cause stable weather. Warm to the very warm atmosphere, mostly clear skies, wind from the southeast, and the minimum temperature will be 19 to 22 degrees Celsius at dawn. The maximum will be 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to be close to 40 degrees Celsius during the week. During the week, a cold front is not expected. What is coming is a hot environment.

The cool front season is not over. However, cold front systems will be more spaced out and, each time, a little weaker than the temperature drop. They will bring more pleasant weather, cooler temperatures, and sometimes rain.

The population needs to be careful because of the high temperatures starting next week. It is necessary to drink a lot of water, wear light clothes, a hat, cap, or umbrella; use sunscreen with a protection factor number 30, do not be outdoors for more than two hours, take care of the food you will eat, be in cool places and do not exercise outdoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

By Monday, all the effects of the 43rd cold front would be over. We expect temperatures to recover; however, we will still have somewhat cool evenings. Minimum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees are forecasted for the southern cone, the cenotes belt, the ex-henequen zone, and 19 to 21 degrees for the rest of the state, including the city Merida.

