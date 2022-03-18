The show “Living Maya Legends” will be presented in Chetumal

Dance, theater and live music are part of “Living Maya Legends” a show that will be presented in two performances next Saturday, March 19th at the ‘Teatro Constituyentes del 74’, in the Quintana Roo state capital.
(TYT).- Iván Carrillo Ríos, representative of the musical company “Bahía Manglar”, reported that the group resumes face-to-face activities, before the color green in the State Epidemiological Traffic Light.
He pointed out that the presentation of the show will be in two presentations, and the first will take place at 12:00 noon and the second, at 8:00 at night.
He indicated that among the objectives of the presentation is the promotion of the oral tradition of the people, in addition to the fact that the function is suitable for the whole family.
“Living Maya Legends” stylizes stories from the Maya oral tradition, typical of the Yucatecan peninsula and inherited from generation to generation by people of indigenous origin who live in Chetumal, with narrative elements.
The legends known as “La Xtabay” and “Los Aluxes” will adorn the presentations, as well as other stories, such as miscegenation and the tragedy of the cyclone “Janet”.
Carrillo Ríos expressed that part of the population of Chetumal has peninsular Maya roots and carries that memory with them.
In both shows, the general entrance has a cost of 100 pesos; students, 50 pesos, and children under six years of age are free.
Iván Carrillo Ríos has a long history as a cultural promoter, studied visual arts in the city of Guanajuato, has worked on collective projects with other artists and in 2017 won the State Youth Award.
The Bahía Manglar Musical Company is a group in Chetumal that promotes the Quintana Roo identity with Caribbean and pre-Hispanic Maya rhythms.
The protocols established by the health authorities will be applied to prevent the contagion and spread of Covid-19.
