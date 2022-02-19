Replica of ‘Checo’ Perez F1 car is displayed in Mérida

Grupo Nicxa brings to Mérida the replica car of the Formula 1 driver, Sergio “Checo” Pérez

(MERIDA, YUC. – GRUPO NICXA).- The Formula 1 replica car driven by the Mexican “Checo” Pérez arrives in Mérida . The famous restaurant company Grupo Nicxa brings the replica car of the Red Bull team to all Yucatecan Formula One fans so they can take a picture and get to know it this weekend.

Karen Ruiz, director of Marketing for Grupo Nicxa, gave the official signal to announce the start of the tour of said car, which is completely the same as the one driven by the Mexican in the premier category of motorsports.

“We are the first to bring the F1 experience to our city and we want you to enjoy and admire the magnificent racing car and be able to take photos starting today, Friday, February 18, Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20 at Plaza Gran Santa Fe,” located in Ciudad Caucel.

Details of the Red Bull vehicle in Mérida

During this weekend, this replica will be exhibited, which is used by the team where the Mexican driver plays, and whose details are identical to the original vehicle. Its tires and wheels are authentic, it has carbon fiber spoilers, fiberglass bodywork and a hybrid engine capable of reaching 15,000 revolutions per second.

It should be noted that the car is located in the parking lot of the Plaza and people who visit it can take a photo with it or if they prefer, participate in a dynamic of the Grupo Nicxa restaurants. It should be mentioned that a healthy distance and appropriate measures are maintained in the area.

The activation schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Friday, February 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Saturday, February 19 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm

Sunday, February 20 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm

The Plaza Gran Santa Fe in which this single-seater vehicle is located in Ciudad Caucel, in the west of Mérida. So Formula 1 lovers already have an activity to enjoy this weekend and take home good memories of this car.

