Health authorities alert on counterfeit lots of the Xarelto Medicine in Mexico

This medicine prevents strokes, it is also used to treat thrombosis and pulmonary embolism

(MÉRIDA, YUC. – COFEPRIS).- On Friday, February 18th, Cofepris warned about the counterfeiting of the drug known as Xarelto (rivaroxaban), detecting three counterfeit batches that put patients who receive them throughout the country, at risk .

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reported that inconsistencies were identified in three false batches of this anticoagulant produced by Bayer de México.

Any user or business in México who has this medicine in their hands should check if it does not belong to batches BXJG6V2 and BXJG6V3 , which are considered fake and adulterated if they contain 14 tablets, the original medicine comes in a 28-tablets presentation.

The packages also present anomalies in colors and fonts.

In the case of lot 765289 , the packaging indicates that it has 100 capsules, however, the original medicine does not have that quantity.

Cofepris invited the people who administer or consume this substance to review the identification numbers indicated above to rule out any health risk.

In addition, it recommended suspending its consumption immediately, in case of having counterfeit products since, by not knowing the origin of its components and the manufacturing conditions, it represent a health risk.

What is Xarelto used for?

Xarelto is Bayer Mexico’s brand for the medicine rivaroxaban, which is indicated to treat deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Rivaroxaban is also used to prevent serious strokes or blood clots in people who have atrial fibrillation, a condition in which the heart beats irregularly, making clots more likely to form in the body and possibly causing a stroke. .

It is also used to treat blood clots in the veins of the legs (deep vein thrombosis) and in the blood vessels of the lungs (pulmonary embolism), and to prevent these blood clots from coming back in the blood vessels of legs and/or lungs.

Xarelto belongs to a group of medicines called antithrombotic agents. It works by blocking a coagulation factor (factor Xa) and therefore reducing the tendency of the blood to form a clot.

