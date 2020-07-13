AMLO announces offer on the presidential plane.

Banobras announces that if the purchase is finalized, the TP-01 will be paid in two parts: cash and medical equipment; there is already a deposit for the Gulfstream G-550 aircraft, details

MEXICO CITY (Presidency) – Almost two months before the “raffle” for the presidential plane, Banobras director Jorge Mendoza announced that the most expensive aircraft offered by the federal government – the presidential plane and the Gulfstream G-550 – are already on sold.

In a conference, the official explained that although the aircraft used by officials in past administrations cannot be offered at a lower price than the appraisal, there are already offers for the two most expensive aircraft.

In the case of TP-01, Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon explained that there is an offer of 120 million dollars since April, equivalent to 2,69 billion pesos.

As previously mentioned, once the agreement on the presidential plane is finalized, it would be paid in two parts: one in cash and the other in medical equipment that would be sent to different hospitals in the country.

The Yucatan Times reported that, according to the director of Banobras, Jorge Mendoza, the presidential plane was purchased in 2012 at the cost of 218 million dollars, equivalent to 2,96 billion pesos.

About the Gulfstream G-550, aircraft built-in 2015, Jorge Mendoza said that there is an offer that maintains a deposit of 2.5 million dollars.

According to the official, in both cases, the aircraft’s documentation and physical condition are reviewed.

Raffle

Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced on his Monday morning conference that the sale of tickets for the raffle of the presidential plane had been suspended last March due to the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, will be reactivated.

“The sale of the numbers of the small pieces for the raffle of the plane was suspended because of the pandemic, but now these sales of tickets for the plane will be resumed,” said the Mexican president. (SIC)

